NJ cable company credits some customers who lost service after storm

Optimum customers who had no internet or cable after their power was restored following Tropical Storm Isaias will receive a credit for service.

The fast-moving storm whipped up winds and dropped as much as 5 inches of rain as it passed over New Jersey on Aug. 4. It was responsible for two confirmed tornadoes in the Strathmere section of Upper Township in Cape May County and in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island in Ocean County.

In the hours after the storm, 1.4 million customers of JCP&L, PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric and Rockland & Orange were without power after trees, branches and utility poles fell and toppled down power lines.

Altice, the parent company of Optimum, which has customers primarily in the northern half of the state, said it will automatically credit customers whose cable and internet didn't come back with their power, according to spokeswoman Lisa Anselmo.

The problem was compounded for customers who have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than 1% of Optimum customers remain offline, according to Anselmo.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we work to get everyone back online, and we will be providing credits proactively to customers whose Optimum services were not available when power was restored. Customers do not need to request the credit – we will be applying it to their accounts in the coming weeks," Anselmo said.

She said that normally Optimum services should come back online when power is restored. In some cases customers may need to restart their equipment.

According to Anselmo, if service does not return after restarting, it's possible that:

The power that feeds their node/network in your area comes from a different commercial power source than the power that feeds your home or business location. The power company needs to first restore power to where your signal comes from for your service to return, and we are in touch with the power companies.



There could be damage to the Optimum network, like a downed utility pole or wire break from storm related impacts from downed trees and debris cleanup, and our teams are working quickly on repairs.



Also, technicians often cannot begin work until the power company completes their repairs and remove live wires, so customers may experience some lag time between when power is restored and their Optimum services are restored.

