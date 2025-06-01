NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
16 - 23 mph (Gust 26 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 69°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:02a
|High
Sun 1:19p
|Low
Sun 7:08p
|High
Mon 1:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:26a
|High
Sun 12:53p
|Low
Sun 6:32p
|High
Mon 1:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:38a
|High
Sun 1:07p
|Low
Sun 6:44p
|High
Mon 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:30a
|High
Sun 12:49p
|Low
Sun 6:36p
|High
Mon 12:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:07a
|High
Sun 4:59p
|Low
Sun 11:13p
|High
Mon 5:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:11a
|High
Sun 1:05p
|Low
Sun 7:07p
|High
Mon 1:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:41a
|High
Sun 4:06p
|Low
Sun 10:47p
|High
Mon 4:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:45a
|High
Sun 1:54p
|Low
Sun 7:39p
|High
Mon 2:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:48a
|High
Sun 12:54p
|Low
Sun 6:44p
|High
Mon 1:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:08a
|High
Sun 1:14p
|Low
Sun 7:04p
|High
Mon 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:54a
|High
Sun 12:59p
|Low
Sun 6:48p
|High
Mon 1:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:45a
|High
Sun 1:54p
|Low
Sun 7:42p
|High
Mon 2:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Cape May: Wonderful places to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media
Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt