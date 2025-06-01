NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 1

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 1

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
16 - 23 mph (Gust 26 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature66° - 69°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:20pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 7:02a		High
Sun 1:19p		Low
Sun 7:08p		High
Mon 1:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:26a		High
Sun 12:53p		Low
Sun 6:32p		High
Mon 1:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:38a		High
Sun 1:07p		Low
Sun 6:44p		High
Mon 1:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:30a		High
Sun 12:49p		Low
Sun 6:36p		High
Mon 12:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:07a		High
Sun 4:59p		Low
Sun 11:13p		High
Mon 5:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:11a		High
Sun 1:05p		Low
Sun 7:07p		High
Mon 1:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:41a		High
Sun 4:06p		Low
Sun 10:47p		High
Mon 4:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:45a		High
Sun 1:54p		Low
Sun 7:39p		High
Mon 2:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:48a		High
Sun 12:54p		Low
Sun 6:44p		High
Mon 1:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:08a		High
Sun 1:14p		Low
Sun 7:04p		High
Mon 1:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:54a		High
Sun 12:59p		Low
Sun 6:48p		High
Mon 1:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:45a		High
Sun 1:54p		Low
Sun 7:42p		High
Mon 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

