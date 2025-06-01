Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

16 - 23 mph (Gust 26 mph)

14 - 20 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 65°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 66° - 69° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:20pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:02a High

Sun 1:19p Low

Sun 7:08p High

Mon 1:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:26a High

Sun 12:53p Low

Sun 6:32p High

Mon 1:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:38a High

Sun 1:07p Low

Sun 6:44p High

Mon 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:30a High

Sun 12:49p Low

Sun 6:36p High

Mon 12:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:07a High

Sun 4:59p Low

Sun 11:13p High

Mon 5:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:11a High

Sun 1:05p Low

Sun 7:07p High

Mon 1:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:41a High

Sun 4:06p Low

Sun 10:47p High

Mon 4:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:45a High

Sun 1:54p Low

Sun 7:39p High

Mon 2:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:48a High

Sun 12:54p Low

Sun 6:44p High

Mon 1:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:08a High

Sun 1:14p Low

Sun 7:04p High

Mon 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:54a High

Sun 12:59p Low

Sun 6:48p High

Mon 1:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:45a High

Sun 1:54p Low

Sun 7:42p High

Mon 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

