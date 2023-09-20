NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

6 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 73° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am - 7:00pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:19a High

Wed 11:40a Low

Wed 6:10p High

Thu 12:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:14a Low

Wed 5:34p High

Wed 11:36p Low

Thu 5:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:28a Low

Wed 5:46p High

Wed 11:50p Low

Thu 5:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:10a Low

Wed 5:38p High

Wed 11:32p Low

Thu 5:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:24a High

Wed 3:20p Low

Wed 10:15p High

Thu 3:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:13a High

Wed 11:39a Low

Wed 6:18p High

Wed 11:58p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:58a High

Wed 2:27p Low

Wed 9:49p High

Thu 2:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:54a High

Wed 12:43p Low

Wed 7:04p High

Thu 12:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:22a Low

Wed 5:51p High

Wed 11:37p Low

Thu 5:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:19a High

Wed 11:58a Low

Wed 6:20p High

Thu 12:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 11:28a Low

Wed 5:57p High

Wed 11:49p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:08a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 6:53p High

Thu 12:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of rain, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans