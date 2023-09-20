NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:41am - 7:00pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:19a
|High
Wed 11:40a
|Low
Wed 6:10p
|High
Thu 12:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:14a
|Low
Wed 5:34p
|High
Wed 11:36p
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:28a
|Low
Wed 5:46p
|High
Wed 11:50p
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:10a
|Low
Wed 5:38p
|High
Wed 11:32p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:24a
|High
Wed 3:20p
|Low
Wed 10:15p
|High
Thu 3:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:13a
|High
Wed 11:39a
|Low
Wed 6:18p
|High
Wed 11:58p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:58a
|High
Wed 2:27p
|Low
Wed 9:49p
|High
Thu 2:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:54a
|High
Wed 12:43p
|Low
Wed 7:04p
|High
Thu 12:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:22a
|Low
Wed 5:51p
|High
Wed 11:37p
|Low
Thu 5:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:19a
|High
Wed 11:58a
|Low
Wed 6:20p
|High
Thu 12:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|High
Wed 11:28a
|Low
Wed 5:57p
|High
Wed 11:49p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:08a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 6:53p
|High
Thu 12:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of rain, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.