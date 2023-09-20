NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/20

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/20

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature73° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:41am - 7:00pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:19a		High
Wed 11:40a		Low
Wed 6:10p		High
Thu 12:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:14a		Low
Wed 5:34p		High
Wed 11:36p		Low
Thu 5:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:28a		Low
Wed 5:46p		High
Wed 11:50p		Low
Thu 5:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:10a		Low
Wed 5:38p		High
Wed 11:32p		Low
Thu 5:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:24a		High
Wed 3:20p		Low
Wed 10:15p		High
Thu 3:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:13a		High
Wed 11:39a		Low
Wed 6:18p		High
Wed 11:58p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:58a		High
Wed 2:27p		Low
Wed 9:49p		High
Thu 2:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:54a		High
Wed 12:43p		Low
Wed 7:04p		High
Thu 12:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:22a		Low
Wed 5:51p		High
Wed 11:37p		Low
Thu 5:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:19a		High
Wed 11:58a		Low
Wed 6:20p		High
Thu 12:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 11:28a		Low
Wed 5:57p		High
Wed 11:49p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:08a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 6:53p		High
Thu 12:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of rain, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM