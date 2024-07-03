NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/3

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 74°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 73° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:18a Low

Wed 12:20p High

Wed 6:42p Low

Thu 1:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:52a Low

Wed 11:44a High

Wed 6:16p Low

Thu 12:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:06a Low

Wed 11:56a High

Wed 6:30p Low

Thu 12:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:48a Low

Wed 11:48a High

Wed 6:12p Low

Thu 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:58a Low

Wed 4:25p High

Wed 10:22p Low

Thu 5:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:09a Low

Wed 12:13p High

Wed 6:33p Low

Thu 1:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:05a Low

Wed 3:59p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:58a Low

Wed 12:43p High

Wed 7:31p Low

Thu 1:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:59a Low

Wed 11:52a High

Wed 6:25p Low

Thu 1:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:22a Low

Wed 12:10p High

Wed 6:53p Low

Thu 1:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:09a Low

Wed 11:59a High

Wed 6:38p Low

Thu 1:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:07a Low

Wed 12:50p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

