NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/3

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature73° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:18a		Low
Wed 12:20p		High
Wed 6:42p		Low
Thu 1:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:52a		Low
Wed 11:44a		High
Wed 6:16p		Low
Thu 12:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:06a		Low
Wed 11:56a		High
Wed 6:30p		Low
Thu 12:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:48a		Low
Wed 11:48a		High
Wed 6:12p		Low
Thu 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:58a		Low
Wed 4:25p		High
Wed 10:22p		Low
Thu 5:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:09a		Low
Wed 12:13p		High
Wed 6:33p		Low
Thu 1:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:05a		Low
Wed 3:59p		High
Wed 9:29p		Low
Thu 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:58a		Low
Wed 12:43p		High
Wed 7:31p		Low
Thu 1:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:59a		Low
Wed 11:52a		High
Wed 6:25p		Low
Thu 1:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:22a		Low
Wed 12:10p		High
Wed 6:53p		Low
Thu 1:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:09a		Low
Wed 11:59a		High
Wed 6:38p		Low
Thu 1:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:07a		Low
Wed 12:50p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

