NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:18a
|Low
Wed 12:20p
|High
Wed 6:42p
|Low
Thu 1:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:52a
|Low
Wed 11:44a
|High
Wed 6:16p
|Low
Thu 12:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:06a
|Low
Wed 11:56a
|High
Wed 6:30p
|Low
Thu 12:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:48a
|Low
Wed 11:48a
|High
Wed 6:12p
|Low
Thu 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:58a
|Low
Wed 4:25p
|High
Wed 10:22p
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:09a
|Low
Wed 12:13p
|High
Wed 6:33p
|Low
Thu 1:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:05a
|Low
Wed 3:59p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:58a
|Low
Wed 12:43p
|High
Wed 7:31p
|Low
Thu 1:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:59a
|Low
Wed 11:52a
|High
Wed 6:25p
|Low
Thu 1:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:22a
|Low
Wed 12:10p
|High
Wed 6:53p
|Low
Thu 1:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:09a
|Low
Wed 11:59a
|High
Wed 6:38p
|Low
Thu 1:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:07a
|Low
Wed 12:50p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
