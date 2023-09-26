NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/26

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 5 - 11 feet Winds From the Northeast

22 - 35 mph (Gust 45 mph)

19 - 30 knots (Gust 39 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 69°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 61° - 66° Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 6:51pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:37a Low

Tue 11:53a High

Tue 6:02p Low

Wed 12:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:11a Low

Tue 11:17a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Tue 11:56p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:25a Low

Tue 11:29a High

Tue 5:50p Low

Wed 12:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:07a Low

Tue 11:21a High

Tue 5:32p Low

Wed 12:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:17a Low

Tue 3:58p High

Tue 9:42p Low

Wed 4:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:29a Low

Tue 11:44a High

Tue 5:52p Low

Wed 12:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:24a Low

Tue 3:32p High

Tue 8:49p Low

Wed 4:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:25a Low

Tue 12:15p High

Tue 6:50p Low

Wed 1:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:19a Low

Tue 11:18a High

Tue 5:42p Low

Wed 12:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:41a Low

Tue 11:37a High

Tue 6:16p Low

Wed 12:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:28a Low

Tue 11:24a High

Tue 5:53p Low

Wed 12:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:21a Low

Tue 12:15p High

Tue 6:49p Low

Wed 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds. Light rain likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. E swell 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of light rain in the evening.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft in the evening. E swell 4 to 5 ft at 8 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds around 15 kt. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. A chance of showers in the morning.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

