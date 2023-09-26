NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/26

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves5 - 11 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
22 - 35 mph (Gust 45 mph)
19 - 30 knots (Gust 39 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 69°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature61° - 66°
Sunrise/Sunset6:47am - 6:51pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:37a		Low
Tue 11:53a		High
Tue 6:02p		Low
Wed 12:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:11a		Low
Tue 11:17a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Tue 11:56p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:25a		Low
Tue 11:29a		High
Tue 5:50p		Low
Wed 12:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:07a		Low
Tue 11:21a		High
Tue 5:32p		Low
Wed 12:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:17a		Low
Tue 3:58p		High
Tue 9:42p		Low
Wed 4:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:29a		Low
Tue 11:44a		High
Tue 5:52p		Low
Wed 12:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:24a		Low
Tue 3:32p		High
Tue 8:49p		Low
Wed 4:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:25a		Low
Tue 12:15p		High
Tue 6:50p		Low
Wed 1:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:19a		Low
Tue 11:18a		High
Tue 5:42p		Low
Wed 12:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:41a		Low
Tue 11:37a		High
Tue 6:16p		Low
Wed 12:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:28a		Low
Tue 11:24a		High
Tue 5:53p		Low
Wed 12:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:21a		Low
Tue 12:15p		High
Tue 6:49p		Low
Wed 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds. Light rain likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. E swell 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of light rain in the evening.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft in the evening. E swell 4 to 5 ft at 8 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds around 15 kt. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. A chance of showers in the morning.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

