NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/26
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|5 - 11 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
22 - 35 mph (Gust 45 mph)
19 - 30 knots (Gust 39 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 69°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|61° - 66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 6:51pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:37a
|Low
Tue 11:53a
|High
Tue 6:02p
|Low
Wed 12:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:11a
|Low
Tue 11:17a
|High
Tue 5:36p
|Low
Tue 11:56p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:25a
|Low
Tue 11:29a
|High
Tue 5:50p
|Low
Wed 12:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:07a
|Low
Tue 11:21a
|High
Tue 5:32p
|Low
Wed 12:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:17a
|Low
Tue 3:58p
|High
Tue 9:42p
|Low
Wed 4:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:29a
|Low
Tue 11:44a
|High
Tue 5:52p
|Low
Wed 12:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:24a
|Low
Tue 3:32p
|High
Tue 8:49p
|Low
Wed 4:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:25a
|Low
Tue 12:15p
|High
Tue 6:50p
|Low
Wed 1:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:19a
|Low
Tue 11:18a
|High
Tue 5:42p
|Low
Wed 12:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:41a
|Low
Tue 11:37a
|High
Tue 6:16p
|Low
Wed 12:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:28a
|Low
Tue 11:24a
|High
Tue 5:53p
|Low
Wed 12:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:21a
|Low
Tue 12:15p
|High
Tue 6:49p
|Low
Wed 1:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds. Light rain likely.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. E swell 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of light rain in the evening.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft in the evening. E swell 4 to 5 ft at 8 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds around 15 kt. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. A chance of showers in the morning.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.