NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 75°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:13a
|Low
Thu 1:12p
|High
Thu 7:32p
|Low
Fri 2:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:47a
|Low
Thu 12:36p
|High
Thu 7:06p
|Low
Fri 1:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:01a
|Low
Thu 12:48p
|High
Thu 7:20p
|Low
Fri 1:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:43a
|Low
Thu 12:40p
|High
Thu 7:02p
|Low
Fri 1:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|High
Thu 10:53a
|Low
Thu 5:17p
|High
Thu 11:12p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:03a
|Low
Thu 1:06p
|High
Thu 7:24p
|Low
Fri 2:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|High
Thu 10:00a
|Low
Thu 4:51p
|High
Thu 10:19p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:53a
|Low
Thu 1:35p
|High
Thu 8:20p
|Low
Fri 2:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:55a
|Low
Thu 12:44p
|High
Thu 7:16p
|Low
Fri 1:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:18a
|Low
Thu 1:02p
|High
Thu 7:46p
|Low
Fri 2:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:02a
|Low
Thu 12:51p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 2:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:02a
|Low
Thu 1:43p
|High
Thu 8:24p
|Low
Fri 2:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
