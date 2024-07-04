NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/4

Asbury Park (Maggie McCarthy, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 75°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 1:12p		High
Thu 7:32p		Low
Fri 2:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:47a		Low
Thu 12:36p		High
Thu 7:06p		Low
Fri 1:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:01a		Low
Thu 12:48p		High
Thu 7:20p		Low
Fri 1:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:43a		Low
Thu 12:40p		High
Thu 7:02p		Low
Fri 1:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:26a		High
Thu 10:53a		Low
Thu 5:17p		High
Thu 11:12p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 7:03a		Low
Thu 1:06p		High
Thu 7:24p		Low
Fri 2:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:00a		High
Thu 10:00a		Low
Thu 4:51p		High
Thu 10:19p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 7:53a		Low
Thu 1:35p		High
Thu 8:20p		Low
Fri 2:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:55a		Low
Thu 12:44p		High
Thu 7:16p		Low
Fri 1:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 7:18a		Low
Thu 1:02p		High
Thu 7:46p		Low
Fri 2:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:02a		Low
Thu 12:51p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 2:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 8:02a		Low
Thu 1:43p		High
Thu 8:24p		Low
Fri 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

