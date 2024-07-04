NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/4

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 75°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:13a Low

Thu 1:12p High

Thu 7:32p Low

Fri 2:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:47a Low

Thu 12:36p High

Thu 7:06p Low

Fri 1:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:01a Low

Thu 12:48p High

Thu 7:20p Low

Fri 1:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:43a Low

Thu 12:40p High

Thu 7:02p Low

Fri 1:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:26a High

Thu 10:53a Low

Thu 5:17p High

Thu 11:12p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:03a Low

Thu 1:06p High

Thu 7:24p Low

Fri 2:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:00a High

Thu 10:00a Low

Thu 4:51p High

Thu 10:19p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:53a Low

Thu 1:35p High

Thu 8:20p Low

Fri 2:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:55a Low

Thu 12:44p High

Thu 7:16p Low

Fri 1:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:18a Low

Thu 1:02p High

Thu 7:46p Low

Fri 2:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:02a Low

Thu 12:51p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 2:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:02a Low

Thu 1:43p High

Thu 8:24p Low

Fri 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

