NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/27

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature75° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:48a		High
Thu 1:06p		Low
Thu 7:10p		High
Fri 1:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:12a		High
Thu 12:40p		Low
Thu 6:34p		High
Fri 12:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:24a		High
Thu 12:54p		Low
Thu 6:46p		High
Fri 1:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:16a		High
Thu 12:36p		Low
Thu 6:38p		High
Fri 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:53a		High
Thu 4:46p		Low
Thu 11:15p		High
Fri 4:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:56a		High
Thu 12:54p		Low
Thu 7:11p		High
Fri 1:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:27a		High
Thu 3:53p		Low
Thu 10:49p		High
Fri 4:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:33a		High
Thu 1:52p		Low
Thu 7:45p		High
Fri 2:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:28a		High
Thu 12:39p		Low
Thu 6:41p		High
Fri 12:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:55a		High
Thu 1:07p		Low
Thu 7:05p		High
Fri 1:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:35a		High
Thu 12:44p		Low
Thu 6:46p		High
Fri 12:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:26a		High
Thu 1:44p		Low
Thu 7:41p		High
Fri 2:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

