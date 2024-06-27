NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 75° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:48a High

Thu 1:06p Low

Thu 7:10p High

Fri 1:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:12a High

Thu 12:40p Low

Thu 6:34p High

Fri 12:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:24a High

Thu 12:54p Low

Thu 6:46p High

Fri 1:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:16a High

Thu 12:36p Low

Thu 6:38p High

Fri 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:53a High

Thu 4:46p Low

Thu 11:15p High

Fri 4:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:56a High

Thu 12:54p Low

Thu 7:11p High

Fri 1:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:27a High

Thu 3:53p Low

Thu 10:49p High

Fri 4:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:33a High

Thu 1:52p Low

Thu 7:45p High

Fri 2:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:28a High

Thu 12:39p Low

Thu 6:41p High

Fri 12:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:55a High

Thu 1:07p Low

Thu 7:05p High

Fri 1:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:35a High

Thu 12:44p Low

Thu 6:46p High

Fri 12:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:26a High

Thu 1:44p Low

Thu 7:41p High

Fri 2:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

