NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:48a
|High
Thu 1:06p
|Low
Thu 7:10p
|High
Fri 1:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:12a
|High
Thu 12:40p
|Low
Thu 6:34p
|High
Fri 12:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:24a
|High
Thu 12:54p
|Low
Thu 6:46p
|High
Fri 1:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:16a
|High
Thu 12:36p
|Low
Thu 6:38p
|High
Fri 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:53a
|High
Thu 4:46p
|Low
Thu 11:15p
|High
Fri 4:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:56a
|High
Thu 12:54p
|Low
Thu 7:11p
|High
Fri 1:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:27a
|High
Thu 3:53p
|Low
Thu 10:49p
|High
Fri 4:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:33a
|High
Thu 1:52p
|Low
Thu 7:45p
|High
Fri 2:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:28a
|High
Thu 12:39p
|Low
Thu 6:41p
|High
Fri 12:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:55a
|High
Thu 1:07p
|Low
Thu 7:05p
|High
Fri 1:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:35a
|High
Thu 12:44p
|Low
Thu 6:46p
|High
Fri 12:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:26a
|High
Thu 1:44p
|Low
Thu 7:41p
|High
Fri 2:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
