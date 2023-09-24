NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/24

Advisories

--A High Surf Advisory cautions of a high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf Sunday, as the remnants of Ophelia continue to churn up the ocean.

--A Coastal Flood Advisory continues for tidal waterways, with minor flooding expected at high tide.

--A Gale Warning is effect for waters off the Jersey Shore, calling for winds up to 35 knots (40 mph).

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 10 feet Winds From the East

14 - 26 mph (Gust 38 mph)

12 - 23 knots (Gust 33 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 70°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 66° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 6:54pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:41a High

Sun 3:49p Low

Sun 10:45p High

Mon 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:05a High

Sun 3:23p Low

Sun 10:09p High

Mon 4:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:17a High

Sun 3:37p Low

Sun 10:21p High

Mon 4:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:09a High

Sun 3:19p Low

Sun 10:13p High

Mon 3:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:58a Low

Sun 1:46p High

Sun 7:29p Low

Mon 2:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:33a High

Sun 3:48p Low

Sun 10:41p High

Mon 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:05a Low

Sun 1:20p High

Sun 6:36p Low

Mon 2:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:02a High

Sun 4:50p Low

Sun 11:17p High

Mon 5:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:57a High

Sun 3:37p Low

Sun 10:17p High

Mon 4:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:17a High

Sun 4:15p Low

Sun 10:40p High

Mon 4:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:07a High

Sun 3:48p Low

Sun 10:23p High

Mon 4:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:01a High

Sun 4:43p Low

Sun 11:05p High

Mon 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft, subsiding to 8 to 10 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 7 ft at 4 seconds. Showers.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell up to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. NE swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, increasing to 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 11 ft. NE swell 7 to 11 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. NE swell 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 7 ft after midnight.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

