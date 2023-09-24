NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/24

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/24

Ocean City during Ophelia on Saturday. (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--A High Surf Advisory cautions of a high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf Sunday, as the remnants of Ophelia continue to churn up the ocean.
--A Coastal Flood Advisory continues for tidal waterways, with minor flooding expected at high tide.
--A Gale Warning is effect for waters off the Jersey Shore, calling for winds up to 35 knots (40 mph).

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 10 feet
WindsFrom the East
14 - 26 mph (Gust 38 mph)
12 - 23 knots (Gust 33 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 70°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature66° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 6:54pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 9:41a		High
Sun 3:49p		Low
Sun 10:45p		High
Mon 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:05a		High
Sun 3:23p		Low
Sun 10:09p		High
Mon 4:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:17a		High
Sun 3:37p		Low
Sun 10:21p		High
Mon 4:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:09a		High
Sun 3:19p		Low
Sun 10:13p		High
Mon 3:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:58a		Low
Sun 1:46p		High
Sun 7:29p		Low
Mon 2:50a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:33a		High
Sun 3:48p		Low
Sun 10:41p		High
Mon 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:05a		Low
Sun 1:20p		High
Sun 6:36p		Low
Mon 2:24a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:02a		High
Sun 4:50p		Low
Sun 11:17p		High
Mon 5:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:57a		High
Sun 3:37p		Low
Sun 10:17p		High
Mon 4:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 9:17a		High
Sun 4:15p		Low
Sun 10:40p		High
Mon 4:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:07a		High
Sun 3:48p		Low
Sun 10:23p		High
Mon 4:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 10:01a		High
Sun 4:43p		Low
Sun 11:05p		High
Mon 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft, subsiding to 8 to 10 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 7 ft at 4 seconds. Showers.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell up to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. NE swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, increasing to 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 11 ft. NE swell 7 to 11 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. NE swell 6 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 7 ft after midnight.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach

Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM