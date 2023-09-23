NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/23

Ocean Grove (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves8 - 14 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
28 - 40 mph (Gust 58 mph)
24 - 35 knots (Gust 50 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature64° - 69°
Sunrise/Sunset6:44am - 6:56pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 8:13a		High
Sat 2:41p		Low
Sat 9:41p		High
Sun 3:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:37a		High
Sat 2:15p		Low
Sat 9:05p		High
Sun 2:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:49a		High
Sat 2:29p		Low
Sat 9:17p		High
Sun 3:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:41a		High
Sat 2:11p		Low
Sat 9:09p		High
Sun 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:50a		Low
Sat 12:18p		High
Sat 6:21p		Low
Sun 1:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:13a		High
Sat 2:37p		Low
Sat 9:39p		High
Sun 3:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 11:52a		High
Sat 5:28p		Low
Sun 1:20a		High
Sun 6:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 8:49a		High
Sat 3:43p		Low
Sat 10:15p		High
Sun 4:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:41a		High
Sat 2:21p		Low
Sat 9:09p		High
Sun 3:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 8:04a		High
Sat 3:02p		Low
Sat 9:35p		High
Sun 3:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:56a		High
Sat 2:31p		Low
Sat 9:14p		High
Sun 3:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 8:52a		High
Sat 3:34p		Low
Sat 9:58p		High
Sun 4:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 14 ft this afternoon. Periods of rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Periods of rain.

SUN: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 8 to 9 ft in the afternoon. S swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, becoming E at 6 seconds after midnight. Showers likely.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

