NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/23

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 8 - 14 feet Winds From the Northeast

28 - 40 mph (Gust 58 mph)

24 - 35 knots (Gust 50 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 64° - 69° Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 6:56pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:13a High

Sat 2:41p Low

Sat 9:41p High

Sun 3:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:37a High

Sat 2:15p Low

Sat 9:05p High

Sun 2:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:49a High

Sat 2:29p Low

Sat 9:17p High

Sun 3:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:41a High

Sat 2:11p Low

Sat 9:09p High

Sun 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:50a Low

Sat 12:18p High

Sat 6:21p Low

Sun 1:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:13a High

Sat 2:37p Low

Sat 9:39p High

Sun 3:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:52a High

Sat 5:28p Low

Sun 1:20a High

Sun 6:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:49a High

Sat 3:43p Low

Sat 10:15p High

Sun 4:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:41a High

Sat 2:21p Low

Sat 9:09p High

Sun 3:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:04a High

Sat 3:02p Low

Sat 9:35p High

Sun 3:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:56a High

Sat 2:31p Low

Sat 9:14p High

Sun 3:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:52a High

Sat 3:34p Low

Sat 9:58p High

Sun 4:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 14 ft this afternoon. Periods of rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Periods of rain.

SUN: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 8 to 9 ft in the afternoon. S swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, becoming E at 6 seconds after midnight. Showers likely.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

