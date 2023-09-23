NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/23
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|8 - 14 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
28 - 40 mph (Gust 58 mph)
24 - 35 knots (Gust 50 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 69°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:13a
|High
Sat 2:41p
|Low
Sat 9:41p
|High
Sun 3:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:37a
|High
Sat 2:15p
|Low
Sat 9:05p
|High
Sun 2:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:49a
|High
Sat 2:29p
|Low
Sat 9:17p
|High
Sun 3:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:41a
|High
Sat 2:11p
|Low
Sat 9:09p
|High
Sun 2:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:50a
|Low
Sat 12:18p
|High
Sat 6:21p
|Low
Sun 1:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:13a
|High
Sat 2:37p
|Low
Sat 9:39p
|High
Sun 3:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:52a
|High
Sat 5:28p
|Low
Sun 1:20a
|High
Sun 6:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:49a
|High
Sat 3:43p
|Low
Sat 10:15p
|High
Sun 4:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:41a
|High
Sat 2:21p
|Low
Sat 9:09p
|High
Sun 3:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:04a
|High
Sat 3:02p
|Low
Sat 9:35p
|High
Sun 3:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:56a
|High
Sat 2:31p
|Low
Sat 9:14p
|High
Sun 3:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:52a
|High
Sat 3:34p
|Low
Sat 9:58p
|High
Sun 4:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 14 ft this afternoon. Periods of rain.
TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Periods of rain.
SUN: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 8 to 9 ft in the afternoon. S swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, becoming E at 6 seconds after midnight. Showers likely.
MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.