NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/25

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 5 - 10 feet Winds From the Northeast

18 - 33 mph (Gust 44 mph)

16 - 29 knots (Gust 38 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 69°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 65° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 6:52pm UV Index 1 (Low)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:52a High

Mon 4:59p Low

Mon 11:41p High

Tue 5:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:16a High

Mon 4:33p Low

Mon 11:05p High

Tue 5:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:28a High

Mon 4:47p Low

Mon 11:17p High

Tue 5:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:20a High

Mon 4:29p Low

Mon 11:09p High

Tue 5:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:09a Low

Mon 2:57p High

Mon 8:39p Low

Tue 3:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:42a High

Mon 4:54p Low

Mon 11:37p High

Tue 5:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:16a Low

Mon 2:31p High

Mon 7:46p Low

Tue 3:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:24a Low

Mon 11:11a High

Mon 5:53p Low

Tue 12:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:13a High

Mon 4:44p Low

Mon 11:15p High

Tue 5:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:30a High

Mon 5:19p Low

Mon 11:38p High

Tue 5:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:19a High

Mon 4:55p Low

Mon 11:23p High

Tue 5:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:18a Low

Mon 11:09a High

Mon 5:49p Low

Tue 12:08a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Periods of rain.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, increasing to 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft. SE swell 7 to 11 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft after midnight. E swell 5 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 8 seconds in the evening.

THU: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

