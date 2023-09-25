NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/25

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the
shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves5 - 10 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
18 - 33 mph (Gust 44 mph)
16 - 29 knots (Gust 38 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 69°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature65° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:46am - 6:52pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 10:52a		High
Mon 4:59p		Low
Mon 11:41p		High
Tue 5:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:16a		High
Mon 4:33p		Low
Mon 11:05p		High
Tue 5:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:28a		High
Mon 4:47p		Low
Mon 11:17p		High
Tue 5:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:20a		High
Mon 4:29p		Low
Mon 11:09p		High
Tue 5:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:09a		Low
Mon 2:57p		High
Mon 8:39p		Low
Tue 3:46a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 10:42a		High
Mon 4:54p		Low
Mon 11:37p		High
Tue 5:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:16a		Low
Mon 2:31p		High
Mon 7:46p		Low
Tue 3:20a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:24a		Low
Mon 11:11a		High
Mon 5:53p		Low
Tue 12:14a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:13a		High
Mon 4:44p		Low
Mon 11:15p		High
Tue 5:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 10:30a		High
Mon 5:19p		Low
Mon 11:38p		High
Tue 5:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:19a		High
Mon 4:55p		Low
Mon 11:23p		High
Tue 5:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:18a		Low
Mon 11:09a		High
Mon 5:49p		Low
Tue 12:08a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Periods of rain.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, increasing to 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft. SE swell 7 to 11 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft after midnight. E swell 5 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 8 seconds in the evening.

THU: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

