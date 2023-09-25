NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/25
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the
shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|5 - 10 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
18 - 33 mph (Gust 44 mph)
16 - 29 knots (Gust 38 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 69°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|65° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:52a
|High
Mon 4:59p
|Low
Mon 11:41p
|High
Tue 5:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:16a
|High
Mon 4:33p
|Low
Mon 11:05p
|High
Tue 5:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:28a
|High
Mon 4:47p
|Low
Mon 11:17p
|High
Tue 5:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:20a
|High
Mon 4:29p
|Low
Mon 11:09p
|High
Tue 5:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:09a
|Low
Mon 2:57p
|High
Mon 8:39p
|Low
Tue 3:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:42a
|High
Mon 4:54p
|Low
Mon 11:37p
|High
Tue 5:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:16a
|Low
Mon 2:31p
|High
Mon 7:46p
|Low
Tue 3:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:24a
|Low
Mon 11:11a
|High
Mon 5:53p
|Low
Tue 12:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:13a
|High
Mon 4:44p
|Low
Mon 11:15p
|High
Tue 5:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:30a
|High
Mon 5:19p
|Low
Mon 11:38p
|High
Tue 5:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:19a
|High
Mon 4:55p
|Low
Mon 11:23p
|High
Tue 5:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:18a
|Low
Mon 11:09a
|High
Mon 5:49p
|Low
Tue 12:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Periods of rain.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds, increasing to 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft. SE swell 7 to 11 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft after midnight. E swell 5 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 8 seconds in the evening.
THU: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.