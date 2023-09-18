NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/18

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Northwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 71° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:04pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:21a Low

Mon 4:48p High

Mon 10:29p Low

Tue 4:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 4:12p High

Mon 10:03p Low

Tue 4:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:09a Low

Mon 4:24p High

Mon 10:17p Low

Tue 4:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:51a Low

Mon 4:16p High

Mon 9:59p Low

Tue 4:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:25a High

Mon 2:01p Low

Mon 8:53p High

Tue 2:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:17a Low

Mon 4:41p High

Mon 10:26p Low

Tue 4:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:59a High

Mon 1:08p Low

Mon 8:27p High

Tue 1:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 11:20a Low

Mon 5:26p High

Mon 11:29p Low

Tue 5:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:03a Low

Mon 4:14p High

Mon 10:13p Low

Tue 4:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:40a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 10:49p Low

Tue 4:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:07a Low

Mon 4:22p High

Mon 10:24p Low

Tue 4:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 11:16a Low

Mon 5:21p High

Mon 11:32p Low

Tue 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the evening.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

