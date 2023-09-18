NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/18

Ocean City 9/14/23 (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature71° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:04pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:21a		Low
Mon 4:48p		High
Mon 10:29p		Low
Tue 4:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:55a		Low
Mon 4:12p		High
Mon 10:03p		Low
Tue 4:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:09a		Low
Mon 4:24p		High
Mon 10:17p		Low
Tue 4:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:51a		Low
Mon 4:16p		High
Mon 9:59p		Low
Tue 4:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:25a		High
Mon 2:01p		Low
Mon 8:53p		High
Tue 2:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:17a		Low
Mon 4:41p		High
Mon 10:26p		Low
Tue 4:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:59a		High
Mon 1:08p		Low
Mon 8:27p		High
Tue 1:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 11:20a		Low
Mon 5:26p		High
Mon 11:29p		Low
Tue 5:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:03a		Low
Mon 4:14p		High
Mon 10:13p		Low
Tue 4:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:40a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 10:49p		Low
Tue 4:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:07a		Low
Mon 4:22p		High
Mon 10:24p		Low
Tue 4:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 11:16a		Low
Mon 5:21p		High
Mon 11:32p		Low
Tue 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the evening.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

