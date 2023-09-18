NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:04pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:21a
|Low
Mon 4:48p
|High
Mon 10:29p
|Low
Tue 4:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:55a
|Low
Mon 4:12p
|High
Mon 10:03p
|Low
Tue 4:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:09a
|Low
Mon 4:24p
|High
Mon 10:17p
|Low
Tue 4:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:51a
|Low
Mon 4:16p
|High
Mon 9:59p
|Low
Tue 4:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:25a
|High
Mon 2:01p
|Low
Mon 8:53p
|High
Tue 2:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:17a
|Low
Mon 4:41p
|High
Mon 10:26p
|Low
Tue 4:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:59a
|High
Mon 1:08p
|Low
Mon 8:27p
|High
Tue 1:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 11:20a
|Low
Mon 5:26p
|High
Mon 11:29p
|Low
Tue 5:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:03a
|Low
Mon 4:14p
|High
Mon 10:13p
|Low
Tue 4:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:40a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 10:49p
|Low
Tue 4:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:07a
|Low
Mon 4:22p
|High
Mon 10:24p
|Low
Tue 4:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 11:16a
|Low
Mon 5:21p
|High
Mon 11:32p
|Low
Tue 5:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the evening.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.