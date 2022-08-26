NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/26

Long Beach Island Township (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 85°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature78° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:40pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:25a		Low
Thu 1:20p		High
Thu 7:34p		Low
Fri 2:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:59a		Low
Thu 12:44p		High
Thu 7:08p		Low
Fri 1:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 12:56p		High
Thu 7:22p		Low
Fri 1:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:55a		Low
Thu 12:48p		High
Thu 7:04p		Low
Fri 1:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:30a		High
Thu 11:05a		Low
Thu 5:25p		High
Thu 11:14p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 1:08p		High
Thu 7:20p		Low
Fri 2:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:04a		High
Thu 10:12a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 10:21p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:55a		Low
Thu 1:39p		High
Thu 8:08p		Low
Fri 2:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:04a		Low
Thu 12:50p		High
Thu 7:16p		Low
Fri 1:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:23a		Low
Thu 1:11p		High
Thu 7:46p		Low
Fri 2:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:09a		Low
Thu 1:00p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:07a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 8:23p		Low
Fri 2:43a

Marine Forecast

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Isolated showers and tstms early this afternoon. Scattered showers and tstms late. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

