NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/26
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 85°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:25a
|Low
Thu 1:20p
|High
Thu 7:34p
|Low
Fri 2:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:59a
|Low
Thu 12:44p
|High
Thu 7:08p
|Low
Fri 1:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:13a
|Low
Thu 12:56p
|High
Thu 7:22p
|Low
Fri 1:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:55a
|Low
Thu 12:48p
|High
Thu 7:04p
|Low
Fri 1:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:30a
|High
Thu 11:05a
|Low
Thu 5:25p
|High
Thu 11:14p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:13a
|Low
Thu 1:08p
|High
Thu 7:20p
|Low
Fri 2:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|High
Thu 10:12a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 10:21p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:55a
|Low
Thu 1:39p
|High
Thu 8:08p
|Low
Fri 2:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:04a
|Low
Thu 12:50p
|High
Thu 7:16p
|Low
Fri 1:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:23a
|Low
Thu 1:11p
|High
Thu 7:46p
|Low
Fri 2:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:09a
|Low
Thu 1:00p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 1:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:07a
|Low
Thu 1:52p
|High
Thu 8:23p
|Low
Fri 2:43a
Marine Forecast
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Isolated showers and tstms early this afternoon. Scattered showers and tstms late. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.