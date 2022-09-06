NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers

There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona.

The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue.

Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and its business by its 100th birthday in 2025, and the iconic beer is on track to meet this ambitious goal.

As of June 2022, Protect Our Beaches has removed more than 570,000 pounds of plastic from 30 beaches and Corona’s business nationwide, which is roughly the equivalent of 50 garbage trucks full of plastic.

Lee d’Auriol, founder of Oceanic Global says:

“At Oceanic Global, we not only want people to understand the necessity of protecting our beaches, but we also want to help rebalance our relationship with nature and the ocean overall. We are proud to be working with Corona to not only help bring cleanups to local communities across the country, but to also guide Corona’s internal commitment toward eliminating plastics and stopping the problem at the source. Our hope in partnering with Corona on these efforts is that communities and the private sector alike will be inspired to take action and do the same.”

For those unable to join the local cleanups, Oceanic Global and Corona have created an easy-to-use toolkit meant to assist people in their own individual cleanup efforts at their favorite waterways or beaches.

Each toolkit comes in a custom branded cardboard box with gloves, a reusable mesh bag and a plantable seed card with a QR code that unlocks access to the Oceanic Global and Corona Beach Cleanup Guide. The seed card, when planted, grows into a lime tree. The toolkits are available at CoronaUSA.com for $10.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.