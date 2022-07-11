NJ announces ‘strike force’ to guard access to abortion

TRENTON – State officials have organized what they’re calling a Reproductive Rights Strike Force, intended to ensure abortion access isn’t infringed in New Jersey.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade didn’t change the availability of abortion in New Jersey, where it continues under state law. Plus, new laws were enacted last week to ensure that people don’t face criminal or civil liability in other states if women travel to New Jersey to end their pregnancies.

“The strike force we are creating today will ensure that these laws are enforced to the full extent possible, and that we use every available resource to protect access to abortion care in New Jersey,” said acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

The strike force announced Monday includes a half-dozen divisions and offices in the state Department of Law and Public Safety, including the Division of Law, Division of Criminal Justice, Division of Consumer Affairs, Division on Civil Rights, New Jersey State Police and Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.

The group will coordinate enforcement actions across the department, initiate civil and criminal enforcement actions and develop other initiatives to protect access to reproductive health care and abortion services.

“A woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body is a fundamental measure of freedom in a society and it must be protected if we are to uphold the founding principles that all Americans are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is currently the acting governor.

Among the duties that could fall to the strike force:

Hold accountable individuals who threaten or intimidate patients or providers at clinics that provide reproductive health care and anyone who violates patient confidentiality

Help secure the private data of patients and providers

Limit the sharing of personal health-related data with third parties

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.