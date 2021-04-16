It's that time of year again and I have to remind you that Newark New Jersey has more cherry blossoms than the more famous Washington D.C. display. Branch Brook Park is a lot closer than DC no matter what part of the state you're in. The park is safe and beautiful and the display that nature puts on this time of year is breath-taking.

The festival was canceled last year due to the onset of the pandemic, but this year it's back and the colorful display is just what the doctor ordered for a lockdown weary New Jersey. Not a whole lot of people know that even though Washington D.C. is more famous for its spring's cherry blossoms, Newark New Jersey has the most cherry trees in one location. If you've never been, this is the right weekend and perfect opportunity to check it out. The blooms should be perfect for this weekend and the weather should be just about right to take it all in.

Dennis' trip to Newark's Cherry Blossom Festival

