New Seafood Shack opens in Margate, NJ

Just before we reach Memorial Day weekend down the Jersey Shore, a new seafood shack has opened its doors in Margate.

From the people that brought Ventnor the Water Dog Smoke House comes Betty's Seafood Shack, located at 9514 Amherst Ave in Margate.

The Shack had a soft opening this week but is ready for the big crowds that summer brings Margate.

The food looks amazing with the website listing these classic New England offerings:

Lobster rolls, fried shrimp, scallops, clams, cod, and will also offer sautéed choices as well as great appetizers, like local steamers, u-12 shrimp cocktail, their take on clams casino, and so much more. Homemade New England and Manhattan Clam chowdahs will be available, as well as some non-seafood choices, salads, and a kids menu. Desserts will include frozen key lime pie, served on a stick, dipped in a chocolate shell, and housemate killer chocolate pudding (Robin’s recipe).

You can see the full menu here.

Here is a look at some of their menu in pictures:

They will also feature live entertainment throughout the summer, which you can find here, and will cater parties of any size.

They are open Wednesday thru Monday and closed on Tuesday from noon-8pm.