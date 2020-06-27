New rules for indoor dining, returning to NJ on July 2

Eateries in New Jersey can begin to serve patrons indoors starting Thursday, July 2.

Gov. Phil Murphy officially signed the executive order on Friday resuming indoor dining service, which had been limited to takeout and delivery since late March and outdoor seating since June 15.

Bars and restaurants — and their customers — will have to follow certain rules.

