New Jersey’s top 3 favorite movies revealed

The NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission loves it when New Jersey is referred to as Hollywood East. In 2023 the state’s film industry employed 8,500 people. Major studios are being built here indicating the industry is in it for the long haul. By 2035 the movie business is expected to cross the multi-billion dollar threshold.

We certainly love our movies.

AI experts Remove BG just did a study that reveals the three most favorite films here in New Jersey. They took movies from the last third of a century (1990 on) then analyzed Google user scores, IMDb ratings, and Rotten Tomatoes scores to come up with their rankings.

Is it all subjective? You bet. Is it fun to argue? You bet.

Now before we tell you the three most popular movies in New Jersey they also did this on a national level. And the results are very different.

Nationally the top three movies are:

1 — The Shawshank Redemption with a score of 92.33

Then there was a tie for 2nd place.

2 — Terminator 2: Judgement Day with a score of 90.67

2 — Silence of the Lambs also with a score of 90.67

So what were the best movies as far as opinionated New Jerseyans are concerned?

1 — Avengers: Endgame with a score of 90.0

Was it because a little love was given to the Garden State in the plot?

“An impromptu trip to Camp Lehigh is taken by Iron Man and Captain America in the final installment of the Infinity War saga, “Avengers: Endgame.” The two heroes travel back in time to retrieve the all-powerful Space Stone, and against all astronomical odds, it’s being stored in the Garden State.” - New Jersey Digest

2 — The Wrestler with a score of 88.3

This touching masterpiece in which Mickey Rourke plays an aging wrestler whose life is a mess was shot almost entirely in New Jersey. Cheeques in Linden, Frenchy’s in Roselle Park, and Convention Hall in Asbury Park. Other towns included Rahway, Bayonne, Hasbrouck Heights, Elizabeth, Garfield, and Clifton, just to name a few.

3 — The Irishman with a score of 86.0

A movie about a hitman with ties to the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa and starring some of the top names of Hollywood’s old guard like DeNiro and Pacino, this film is not only loved by New Jerseyans but a lot of it was shot here. Scenes were filmed in Paterson, Newark, and also at East Jersey State Prison in Avenel.

