Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolfe, who's in the same league with our out of touch Emperor Murphy, has ordered a near complete shutdown of his state until the end of the year. Wolfe an ardent supporter of masks and frequent mask wearer himself tested positive for COVID-19 and has apparently tested positive for the tyrant virus as well.

Some of the new restrictions are the most prohibitive that we've seen so far. All in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events is prohibited. Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales are permitted and may continue, subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law, or this or any other order issued by the Sec. of Health or by the governor. All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intramural, and intramural sports are paused.

Whether this has anything to do with the governor himself testing positive or just another over-reaching, over-reaction from a rich, out of touch governor, your guess is as good as mine. Yes, cases and numbers are going up, but putting this kind of hurt on the economy and people's lives at this time of year is an extreme measure. We're not sure what's scarier that the more virus cases will come across the state border or more of this kind of thinking. We're living in frustrating, scary and troubling times. You decide what's more troubling the novel coronavirus or how some governors are handling it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.