New Jersey’s biggest moments during Super Bowl halftime shows

It's that time of year again. And even though we may not be gathering together like we usually do, we can still enjoy what is arguably one of the biggest sporting events in this country at the same time.

For this year, Canadian artist The Weeknd has the Super Bowl half time spotlight, which is sure to be a great show. But with such talent over the years performing in one of the country's biggest events, we have to ask when has New Jersey been represented during halftime?

It may surprise you, but the first bit of Jersey flare didn't occur until the '90s, and you might not have even been aware of it at the time. With that said, let's dive in.

When has NJ first been represented during half time in the big game?

Clint Black, 1994

One of the performers from the 1994 game was Clint Black. Now you may ask, how is Clint Black "Jersey"? Well, he may have been raised in Texas, but Black was actually born in the Great Garden State. He was born in Long Branch and spent his first year of life living in Red Bank. It might've been for a short time, but that doesn't change the fact that his roots began right here.

Queen Latifah, 1998

Although Clint Black was the truly first prominent artist to perform for the big game with Jersey roots, it wasn't until four years later that a born-and-raised native made it out onto the field. Born in Newark, Queen Latifah wowed the half time stage with her performance from her 1998 album "Paper."

Savion Glover, 1999

1999 was another year for New Jersey to represent as another Jersey native, Savion Glover, got to perform for the big game. And to take it a step further, the same city got to represent for two years in a row. Savion Glover was also born in Newark on Nov. 19, 1973.

So there you have it. From the first half time performance of the big game in 1967 it took 27 years (more than a quarter century) for New Jersey to represent. And even though none of the Jersey teams are playing this year (I don't care what they call themselves, they play in the Garden State), it's still going to be a great game.

