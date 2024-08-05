How Hurricane Debby will impact the Garden State – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey stories for Monday, Aug. 5, 2024

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County man found guilty in the death of his six-year-old son has been sentenced to more than two decades in state prison.

Christopher Gregor, 32, of Monroe was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment by an Ocean County jury in late May. He was found responsible for the death of his son Corey Micciolo at the hospital on Aug. 2, 2021.

Speaking before the court at the sentencing hearing, Corey's mother Breanna Micciolo said between tears that Gregor had shown no remorse since their son's death and that she didn't accept any apologies.

Micciolo said that she had been able to avoid watching the infamous video of Gregor abusing Corey on the treadmill for over three years — but she was forced to watch it at trial because Gregor refused to admit what he had done and take a plea deal.

The prosecution and defense said that running on the treadmill was not the cause of Corey's death. However, a medical examiner said in an autopsy that the boy's heart suffered an "acute traumatic injury" around six to 12 hours before his death.

After Debby exits into the Atlantic Ocean around the SC-GA border, it would just keep going out to sea.In this solution, New Jersey could experience a brief period of breezy showers on the outer edge of the storm. And surf would be rough for a few days late week. But all storm impacts would be minor here.

Due to a general lack of steering currents in the atmosphere right now, Debby may slow down and come to a halt around Wednesday. It may even make a "U-turn" and retrograde back to the west, over the inland Carolinas. Possibly staying there for several days.

For New Jersey, Debby's tropical moisture would get caught up in a pair of impending storm systems. One Tuesday into Wednesday. One Friday into Saturday. Both would then feature "enhanced" rainfall — heavier rain than would have otherwise played out without a deep pool of tropical moisture just to our south. Up to 6 inches of total rainfall would be possible from these two storm systems, significantly raising the risk of flash flooding and river flooding.

What if Debby does not stall? What if the storm just skirts right up the U.S. East Coast? It would end up just off the Jersey Shore around Friday-Saturday.

BRIDGETON — A South Jersey man who had a sexual relationship with a young teenager has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Ulver Roblero Deleon, 29, of Bridgeton was sentenced in Superior Court in Cumberland County on Friday. He pleaded guilty in October to third-degree child endangerment, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Officials said Deleon admitted to having a sexual relationship with a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 16. The victim was too young to consent legally.

He was charged in August 2022 after Bridgeton police officers were called to a domestic incident.

Some Jersey Shore beachgoers this summer have reported the return of an unpleasant phenomenon, known as “sea lice.”

Crab larvae also "count" as sea lice, according to Paul Bologna, Professor of Biology and Director of the Marine Biology and Coastal Sciences Program at Montclair State University.

He said this is the first time in a while that crab larvae has been in such abundance that it's causing the sea lice warnings along the Jersey coast.

Bologna adds that a large mass of crab larvae can move pretty quickly with the currents.

He said swimmers can be in one spot and 30 minutes later, find themselves covered in the tiny creatures.

College move-in day is almost here.

For many New Jersey families, this is the first time a child is going off to college to start a brand new chapter.

It may be the first time a child may be living away from home, and the first time a parent won’t have the child under their roof in 18 years.

It also could be a child is commuting to college, and while living at home, still wants their own space; maintaining their independence. But for the parents, it still could be the case of “my house, my rules.”

No matter the circumstance, starting college, especially for the first time can bring on an array of emotions for both the student and the parent.

But one New Jersey behavioral health expert has some tips to help both mom and dad, and child navigate those emotions.

