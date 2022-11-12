New Jersey, this night tubing spot rocks with music and LED light show

Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!

Yep, this nighttime tubing adventure is epic. When we get a nor’easter I’ll be planning to hit this place up right away! I promise you this will be the most fun you have all winter so write down the address and make sure your snow pants still fit.

You and your crew need to throw yourselves down one of the biggest snow tubing tracks in New York, and why not do it under LED lights to get the vibe right? Just look at how cool this is!

Photo credit: Peek n' Park Facebook Photo credit: Peek n' Park Facebook loading...

They do it right, the mountain is lit up with thousands of bright and multi-colored LED lights that pulse to the beat of the music under the stars. This is literally a party that you will never forget. How big is it you ask? Well, the New York snow belt doesn’t play. They have 14 lanes so no one is waiting on line for any extended period of time.

The whole family can go too, my little ones like to link tubes and they allow it, in fact, you can link up to four tubes if you want to. If your kiddos are like mine they love the ride but that walk up the hill would end the party. Not here, there is a magic carpet that takes you up the hill which they like almost as much as the tubing!

Yep, this weekend it’s all about the Lunar Lights After Dusk. Where is it? It is happening at Peek’n Peak Resort and it is crazy popular. Learn more about it from their website here. Looks like your family is taking a trip to Clymer, New York. I bet you didn’t think you’d hear those words when you woke up this morning! You can also see more about what cool stuff they offer here. Road trip!

