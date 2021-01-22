New Jersey targeting Comcast for their fees (Opinion)

With everybody on their mobile devices more than usual in the past year, due to the lockdowns and restrictions, many people are going over their data limits on their internet plans. Well, the State of New Jersey wants to punish Comcast for conducting their contractual business as it was designed.

People are using more data than usual due to distance learning and more video conferencing for work. Only about 5% of their customers are going over the massive amount of data that would exceed the limit. So the company is charging a small fee to cover the over-usage. The state caused the problem of schools being closed and businesses shutting out workers, so maybe the state should pick up the tab and take it out of the Governor's bank account.

The State of New Jersey should be the last entity on the planet to talk about excessive fees. To hide how much money they steal from us, they disguise many taxes in the form of "fees". This is beside the fees you would pay for being late on your taxes or fines. This state charges fees for just about every simple governmental function you thought your taxes would pay for and the list is long and nauseating.

It's the typical move of this corrupt, disgusting legislature to have us look in one direction and cry foul, when they continue to screw people on a daily basis just trying to conduct normal functions of life. No one likes to pay extra each month for expenses, but if you use too much, which very few people do, you may have to pay a small fee to cover the cost. How dare these jackals in Trenton point a finger at any business charging a fee for extra service, when they charge extra fees for subpar service every day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.