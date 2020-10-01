Running any state motor vehicle agency is not an easy task. There are so many rules, regulations and security procedures that it is a logistical nightmare even in simpler times. When you close it down for four months due to a pandemic or a panic, or both, reopening is sure to present immense challenges.

No doubt, if you have tried to get something done involving your driver's license, vehicle registration or other function at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission since they reopened this summer, you know it was a nightmare. People were waiting in lines that wrapped around city blocks, snaked through shopping centers and around large buildings. People camped out, sometimes for a full day, just to be turned away.

The Motor Vehicle commissioner, Sue Fulton, has been on the hot seat all summer and them some. What's a New Jersey state bureaucrat to do? Her boss, the 'goobernor,' Phil Murphy, shut everything down for four months. Things are backed up and she's not working for a private entity that's is worried about a bottom line. She's a bureaucrat. She'll do what she can and the rest of us will have to deal with it.

That's what bureaucracies do. They take an effed-up system, that was effed-up even further by the head government jackass, and try to fix it. But somebody in Trenton is speaking up about the mess.

New Jersey Assembly Minority Whip, Jon Bramnick had a little fun with the commissioner's comments online this week. Now ignore the '80s porn music in the beginning and watch.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.