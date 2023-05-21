New Jersey has this amazing record-breaking attraction

There is one attraction in New Jersey that is not just a great attraction, but it has the distinction of being the best record-breaking attraction in the whole state.

Photo by Martin Finnucane on Unsplash Photo by Martin Finnucane on Unsplash loading...

We have a lot of great attractions in New Jersey, but one of them is super special because it is also a world record holder, and when an attraction is known worldwide, that's an attraction you don't want to miss.

Before we get to that, let's find out what some of the record-breaking attractions in some other states are according to Love Exploring, because we all want to get to them someday.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

For instance, if you want to see the world's largest mechanical neon sign, I think we all know where we're going for that. We're heading to Nevada to see the neon Cowboy on Fremont St.

If you're into dinosaurs, you should make plans to head to Montana, where you will find the largest collection of T-Rex fossils in America. That's pretty amazing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And if you're heading toward Maine, you don't want to miss the world's largest rotating globe called Eartha.

So which is the world record-holding attraction in New Jersey that no one should miss? it's a great attraction and it is world famous.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It is the tallest roller coaster in the world, and it is sitting right there at Six Flags Great Adventure waiting for you to give it a try. New Jersey's best world record-holding attraction is Kingda Ka.

Have You Been To These Great New Jersey Attractions?

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions