Check out these 12 unique February events in NJ

❄ Chase the winter blues away this February

❄ NJ has some great festivals and events happening this month

❄ Here are a dozen of them

Other than celebrating Valentine’s Day, is there anything else to celebrate in February?

How about whiskey? Mac n Cheese? Chili?

If you’re looking for something to do to chase away the winter blues, consider taking part in any of these 10 festivals and events happening in New Jersey in February.

Fire and Ice

Saturday and Sunday, February 1 and 2

New Egypt Flea Market Village, 933 Monmouth Rd., Cream Ridge

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Saturday) and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sunday)

Tickets: $5 per person. Kids 10 and under are free

Enjoy beautiful ice sculptures crafted by Larry Watkins and The Bikini Boys. Attendees can cozy up by the warm fire pits, and enjoy wine tastings, courtesy of Cream Ridge Winery. Explore unique handmade creations, indulge in bites from the food trucks, and peruse offerings at the village shops. Engage in captivating animal exhibits.

Glass alcoholic drink wine in front warm fireplace.

Saturday, February 1

Harborside Atrium, 210 Hudson St., Jersey City

Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $70 at the door/$15 designated drivers

Jersey City Whiskey Fest features over 100 styles of whiskey and spirits. Ticket price includes half-ounce samples of whiskey, live music, and access to food, vendors, and merchandise. Sample a variety of craft spirits from All-American Kentucky bourbons to Mexican tequila, Russian vodka, and more.

Valentines Cupid NJ

Friday and Saturday, February 7-8

Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, Asbury Park

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday) and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Tickets: Free

Shop incredible local and regional vendors selling handmade goods and gifts. Plus, there will be live music, food and libations, a Valentine’s photo wall, a fresh flower bar, kids and pet activities, workshops, and more.

For shopping, vendors will be selling everything like handcrafted jewelry, art, home goods, flowers, and chocolates.

At the flower bar, pick up a fresh bouquet from Fleur de Mer.

The “Galentine’s Day” workshop is a jewelry making workshop on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come spend a fun night out with Brianna of BeAbove Designs where you’ll learn how to design and create a custom pair of earrings. Tickets are coming soon for this two-hour workshop.

136723266

Saturday, February 8

Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave., Morristown

Time: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $7 for pre-purchased tickets/$10 at the door

Get ready for this comfort food festival featuring all things mac n cheese. Local chefs and restaurants will be serving up variations of mac n cheese while competing for the best mac in town.

Sample dishes and cast your vote for the “Mac Daddy Award.”

The family fun day will include other activities including music, beer, margaritas and sangria, a bungee trampoline, inflatable hatchet throwing, petting zoo, face painting, miniature golf, sand art, a bounce house, vendors, and more.

Food vendors will be selling small plates, too. Food vendors include Angry Archies, Angry Chourico, Beastro Cuisine, Chow Wow, Cold Stone Creamery, Cubita Truck, G’Day Gourmet, Good Mood Truck, Grilling Me Softly, House of Cupcakes, Mac Truck NYC, Mo Betta Gourmet Catering, Pirate Pete’s, Rhythm N Ribz, and Uncle Sal’s Egg Rolls.

Valentine's Plunge

Saturday, February 8

Manasquan Main Beach at the end of East Main St., Manasquan

Time: Plunge registration is at Leggetts Sandbar, 217 First Ave., Manasquan on Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on February 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Plunge begins at noon on the day of the event.

Jump in and feel the love at the 19th Annual Valentine’s Plunge in Manasquan. If you’re a solo plunger and want to register as an individual, make sure you’re clear about it on the registration form.

If you would like to take the plunge with friends, simply come up with a team name. Each person registering online must register as an individual on the team page or if you’re registering with the brochure, make sure your team name is listed.

No matter how you register, all plungers still need to raise the minimum $100 to participate.

It’s going to be cold. It’s February after all. Wear warm outer clothing that can be changed into and out of easily. You may wear a bathing suit, wet suit, or dry suit, but no skinny dipping. It may also be wise to wear shoes in the water.

The plunge money donations will go toward finding a cure for ALS.

New Jersey and the Italian flag

Sunday, February 9

Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken

Time: 10 a.m.

Ticket: $38.10

It’s a morning of fitness and fun at the Hoboken Italian Festival’s Super Sunday 5K, perfect for runners of all levels. The flat and fast 5K course offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.

Participants can look forward to professionally timed races with age group rankings, music and exclusive giveaways.

Everyone will receive a custom Italian festival beanie.

All finishers can indulge in cannolis to celebrate their accomplishment.

Valentines day with red roses, wine and chocolate

Friday through Sunday, February 14 – 16.

At Participating NJ wineries

Time and cost vary per location

Enjoy Valentine’s weekend by checking out Garden State Wine Growers Association’s Annual Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekend.

The experience includes New Jersey wines paired with chocolates supplied by local chocolatiers, live music, and more.

Valentine's party cruise

Friday, February 14

11 Marin Blvd., Jersey City

Time: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For guests 21+, come aboard for a romantic evening on the water for a Valentine’s party cruise. Set sail and enjoy stunning views, great food, and music this Valentine’s Day.

Choose from several VIP yacht packages.

Cupid (Credit: Julia Bespalova)

Saturday, February 15

Beachcomber Bar and Grill, Seaside Heights

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Running in your undies? That’s the plan. Do something silly for a crazy good cause at Cupid’s Undie Run, a “brief” fun run.

The one-mile (ish), untimed run fundraises money for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. NF is a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. There is no cure.

I'll drink to that!

Saturday, February 15

CURE Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $58 standard entry which includes a souvenir cup

Celebrate with a patriotic sampling event featuring over 50 styles from featured craft breweries, wineries, and spirits at the 2nd Annual Red, White, and Brew Fest.

Party with George Washington himself, and quench your thirst for freedom with samples from breweries and wineries including Duclaw, Cardinal Hollow Winery, Triumph Brewing Co., Asbury Park Brewery, Icarus Brewing, Surfside, Ghost Hawk Brewing, The Wine Group, and many more.

Everyone will join in on a special birthday toast to our first president, too.

Winter Warrior Challenge

Saturday, February 15

861 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City

Time: 9 a.m.

Show your grit, effort, resilience, and courage on a 2.5 mile course with 10 obstacles along the way on this President’s Day Weekend.

The event is run out of the Civic Center and includes four components: an obstacle course race for children, a “Winter Warrior” obstacle course race for parents and individuals, team challenges such as a fire truck pull, and an indoor festival for all participants and sponsors.

During the course, look out for obstacles like sand mounds, tire runs, floating steps, and cargo net climbs along the way.

The Winter Warrior race is for those 14 and older.

The Kids Challenge Course includes a rock wall, hazard wall, cargo net, agility poles, teeter plank, monkey bars, a noodle tower, and more. The course is open for those 13 and younger and begins at 10 a.m.

The “Winter Warrior” Festival (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) will be filled with vendors, hot chocolate, music, and fire heaters.

Photo via Big Joe Henry

Sunday, February 23

The Saltwater Social, 128 Bay Avenue, Highlands

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets: $40

The price of admission to the Highlands Business Partnership’s Chili Cook-Off fundraiser, include chili samplings, two beer tickets, and two voting tickets.

All proceeds will benefit the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, taking place on March 22, at 2 p.m. at Huddy Park.

Enjoy performances by bag pipe bands, and Irish dancers. There will be two chili cook-off contests.

The “Professional Cook Off” (commercial) begins at 4 p.m. and the “Amateur Cook Off” (residents) begins promptly at 5 p.m.

Once chili lovers have sampled all the chili dishes, they will vote for their fave. The results will be tallied and the winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m.

