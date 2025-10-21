I’m no meteorologist. Yet those in the know say our fall foliage colors may not be quite as vibrant this year. Whatever colors we are getting, however, the best of it is happening this week.

On ExlporeFall.com is a very cool tool for those whose favorite season is fall. If you love your pumpkin spice lattes and cider donuts, your corn mazes and apple picking, you almost certainly are enchanted by the changing leaves.

This site offers an interactive New Jersey Fall Foliage Map 2025. It shows this is the week for the most color you’ll see for the season. Chief Meteorolgist Dan Zarrow has often explained your foliage peaks in early October in the northwest part of the state and in mid to late October for Central and South Jersey.

I was playing around with the little toggle switch the map has to set in on various dates, and it shows a projection of how much or how little color you might see in a given area.

Example. Setting it back to Sunday, October 19

You were already getting high color to peak color in much of Jerse,y but along the coast and in Camden, Gloucester, Salem, and Cumberland, it was still moderate to low.

But by Wednesday, October 22

a huge difference with peak color filling in more than

80% of the state north to south.

By Saturday, October 25

Everything is estimated to be at full peak except the fringe of the coast and those southwestern counties along the Delaware River.

By Election Day, Tuesday, November 4th, it flips.

We estimate to have passed peak everywhere it had been peak on October 25, but those coastal areas and parts of any remaining counties that had been missing out would finally hit full peak, showing in a vibrant red on the map.

Just to torture myself, I slid that toggle to November 17.

Yeah. You don’t want to know.

Or maybe you do. If you want to have some fun and play with this interactive fall foliage New Jersey map yourself, you’ll find it here.