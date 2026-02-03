Attention lovebirds! Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, with many in the Garden State planning on popping the big question to their significant other.

With a gesture that important, you want to get it done right, so research beforehand is imperative.

Thank goodness for the internet.

Many who are unsure of what kind of ring to shop for turn to Google for answers.

An analysis from the experts at Walters Wedding Estates looked at engagement ring shopping and proposal-planning online searches during the prime buying window: November 2025 through January 2026.

That’s the period when most who are planning to propose purchase a ring, just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The study looked at searches regarding diamond rings, proposal planning, and styles of engagement rings.

💍 What is the most popular engagement ring style in New Jersey? 💍

There were two ring designs that stood out as favorites in the Garden State, according to Walters Wedding Estates.

Bezel style engagement ring

This type of ring frames the diamond in a thin rim of metal, fully securing it along the edges.

The other popular search was the pear-shaped ring.

Pear-shaped engagement ring

A pear-cut ring has a teardrop-shaped gemstone, featuring a pointed top and a rounded bottom.

According to the research, “these modern, distinctive cuts stand out from more traditional options, pointing to a preference for contemporary ring styles among New Jersey shoppers.”

Best wishes to the New Jerseyans in love looking to get down on one knee this Valentine’s Day!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

