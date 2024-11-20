🍔 New Jersey is home to many celebrity chef-owned restaurants

“Where do you want to go out to dinner tonight?” Couples and friends often ask this question as the weekend approaches.

Nobody has an idea, so you go to the same restaurant, as always. Does this scenario sound familiar?

Why not shake things up this holiday season by going to a celebrity chef-owned restaurant in New Jersey? There’s a lot to choose from with different cuisines available.

David Burke Scott Roth/Invision/AP loading...

David Burke

David Burke, a Hazlet native known for his appearance on the reality TV show, "Iron Chef America," has 10 restaurants in the Garden State.

Orchard Park (Google Street View) Orchard Park (Google Street View) loading...

Orchard Park by David Burke

Chateau Grande Hotel, 670 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick

Orchard Park serves modern American cuisine with a seasonal menu highlighted by cuts of steak.

1776 by David Burke (Google Street View) 1776 by David Burke (Google Street View) loading...

1776 by David Burke

67 E Park Place, Morristown

1776 brings a modern, hip dining experience to Morristown with seasonal foods and a David Burke twist.

What’s cool about this place is The 1776 Topgolf Swing Suite. It’s a great place to practice golf swings, hold corporate events, celebrate birthdays, or just relax. The primary menu for the Topgolf Swing Suite includes sushi, cocktails, and beer offerings.

Sign outside the Red Horse restaurant in Rumson Sign outside the Red Horse restaurant in Rumson (Red Horse) loading...

Red Horse by David Burke

26 Ridge Road, Rumson

The Bernards Inn, 27 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville

Red Horse by David Burke has two locations to enjoy modern-American steakhouse cuisine with Asian influences. Enjoy creations such as Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks, sushi, small plates, seared day boat scallops, rock shrimp, and more.

The restaurant in Bernardsville has an extensive wine list, including bottles dating back to 1897.

Ventanas at the Modern (Facebook) Ventanas at the Modern (Facebook) loading...

Ventanas at the Modern

200 Park Avenue, Fort Lee

This David Burke restaurant serves modern American, Asian, and Latin-Fusion fare.

The GOAT by David Burke (Google Street View) The GOAT by David Burke (Google Street View) loading...

The GOAT by David Burke

1411 NJ-36, Union Beach

The GOAT by David Burke is a wood-burning Italian-American cuisine restaurant.

Drifthouse by David Burke (Google Street View) Drifthouse by David Burke (Google Street View) loading...

Drifthouse by David Burke

Driftwood Cabana Club, 1485 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright

Drifthouse is an upscale coastal restaurant with a seafood-focused menu.

Canva Canva loading...

Son Cubano

Grandview II Riverwalk Condo, 40-4 Riverwalk Place, West New York

This Cuban supper club provides an atmosphere dedicated to the 1950s Cuban era of glamour, elegance, music, dancing, flavors, style, entertainment, and heritage. Enjoy the open-air setting, vintage décor, live music, and modern Cuban-influenced cuisine, all while taking in a full view of the Manhattan skyline.

The Fox and Falcon by David Burke (Canva) The Fox and Falcon by David Burke (Canva) loading...

Fox and Falcon by David Burke

19 Valley Street, South Orange

Just one mile from Seton Hall University, The Fox and Falcon is a go-to-tavern for everyone from solo diners to family get-togethers. David Burke’s modern American menu features classics such as clothesline bacon, lobster dumplings, Burke's legendary dry-aged, prime “Foxy Cheeseburger,” a sushi menu, and more.

There’s a happy hour menu Monday through Friday with small plates and discounted cocktails. It also offers a reasonably-priced, prix fixe menu available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for theater and college sports nights.

Dixie Lee Bakery (Google Street View) Dixie Lee Bakery (Google Street View) loading...

David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery

303 Main Street, Keansburg

Okay, it’s not a restaurant, but this David Burke bakery is about celebrating old traditions and creating new ones.

“My grandfather took my mother to Dixie Lee when she was a little girl to buy pastries.

Looking forward to creating new memories for families for years to come, said Burke on the bakery's website.

Marcus Samuelsson Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

Marcus Samuelsson

This Ethiopian-born Swedish-American celebrity chef, restaurateur, and television personality is best known as a longstanding judge on the hit Food Network show, “Chopped,” head judge of “Top Chef: Family Style,” and an iron chef on Netflix’s rebooted “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

Samuelsson has two restaurants in New Jersey

Vibe BBQ (Facebook) Vibe BBQ (Facebook) loading...

Vibe BBQ

The Grand Court, 56 Halsey Street, Newark

Vibe BBQ is a quick-serve restaurant featuring American comfort classics, putting house-smoked meats at the center of it all.

Samuelsson explains his love for BBQ via a statement on the restaurant's website.

“I’ve been in this country over 30 years, and BBQ has been one of the cuisines that I have loved most. It’s a food that is known as classic American, but it’s also about the culture, the taste, the feel, and the vibe for me. Eating with hands, eating outside, eating in someone’s backyard with family and friends. I’m drawn to the vibe of BBQ which is where the name comes from. BBQ culture lives here like nowhere else.”

Marcus Live! Bar and Grille logo (Facebook) Marcus Live! Bar and Grille logo (Facebook) loading...

Marcus Live! Bar & Grille

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Marcus Live! Bar & Grille inside American Dream features a wide range of funky, casual classics to an assortment of steaks and grill options, to a selection of Samuelsson’s signature dishes like fried chicken and cornbread waffles. The place also has a nice wine list, craft beers, and cocktails.

Gordon Ramsey Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP loading...

Gordon Ramsay

This multi-Michelin-starred British celebrity chef, restaurateur, and television presenter has starred in “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares,” and “The F Word.” Ramsay is known for his abrupt, strict, aggressive, and yes, mean culinary comments, often laced with profanity toward competition participants.

Ramsay owns two restaurants in New Jersey.

Gordon Ramsay Steak (Google Maps) Gordon Ramsay Steak (Google Maps) loading...

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah’s Boulveard, Atlantic City

If the name didn’t give it away, Ramsay and Caesars Entertainment have partnered for his steakhouse concept in the iconic seaside gaming resort.

Enjoy prime beef, caviar, Ramsay’s iconic beef wellington, and more.

Caesars Atlantic City (Google Street View) Caesars Atlantic City (Google Street View) loading...

Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill

Caesars Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City

An authentic British pub experience, this restaurant is modeled after the famous concept brought by Ramsay to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Atlantic City menu features British pub favorites like shepherd’s pie, ale-battered fish and chips, and beef wellington.

Michael Symon Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP loading...

Michael Symon

James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Symon shares his cooking style with viewers as an Iron Chef on the Food Network, “Burgers, Brew & ‘Que,” and as ABC’s resident chef. He’s also a former co-host of the Emmy-winning TV show, “The Chew.”

Symon owns one restaurant in New Jersey.

Angeline by Michael Symon (Photo Credit: Marlow Donohue) Angeline by Michael Symon (Photo Credit: Marlow Donohue) loading...

Angeline by Michael Symon

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

This Italian restaurant serves classic dishes made with family recipes, including Mother Angeline’s Sunday sauce. The menu also features homemade pasta, red-sauce style favorites, wood-fired steaks, seafood, and Sunday Supper. Enjoy prosciutto, ricotta, sweet hot peppers, Caesar salad, garlic bread, cavatelli, sausage and peppers, “mom’s” meatballs, and strawberry cassata cake.

96th Academy Awards - Arrivals Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP loading...

Wolfgang Puck

Wolfgang Puck is an Austrian chef and restaurateur who was pivotal in the rise of California cuisine during the 1970s. One of his signature dishes at his original restaurant, Spago, on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, is house-smoked salmon pizza.

He’s also launched modern fusion cuisine by combining classic French techniques with California and Asian influences.

Wolfgang Puck has one restaurant in New Jersey.

Wolfgang Puck American Grille inside The Borgata, Atlantic City (Google Street View) Wolfgang Puck American Grille inside The Borgata, Atlantic City (Google Street View) loading...

Wolfgang Puck American Grille

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

American Bar and Grille offers contemporary American cuisine in an upscale setting. It mixes modern and classic recipes while paying homage to the special flavors of the Northeast. The restaurant is Chef Puck’s first East Coast venture.

“New Jersey’s famous tomatoes, corn, and local selections of fresh seafood are found in several of the menu items influenced by the Garden State,” according to the website.

Guy Fieri Scott Roth/Invision/AP loading...

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host who is one of the most recognizable culinary stars in the world. In 2006, Fieri won Food Network’s competition show, “Next Food Network Star.” He was awarded his own series, “Guy’s Big Bite.”

Since then, he has hosted top-rated TV shows including the Emmy-nominated “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Tournament of Champions,” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.”

Guy Fieri has two restaurants in New Jersey.

Flavortown (SSP America Facebook) Flavortown (SSP America Facebook) loading...

Flavortown Kitchen by Guy Fieri

Newark Liberty International Airport, 3 Brewster Road, Newark

Located inside the airport’s Terminal A, the restaurant takes its name from a reference to “Flavortown” by Fieri on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

The restaurant offers an all-day menu that includes dishes inspired by Fieri’s personality such as Trash Can Nachos, Ain’t No Thing Butta Chicken Wing, and Motley Que Pulled Pork Sandwich.

Chicken Guy (Chicken Guy Facebook) Chicken Guy (Chicken Guy Facebook) loading...

Chicken Guy

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah’s Boulevard, Atlantic City

This one-of-a-kind chicken tender restaurant created by Fieri features signature sandwiches, chicken tender combos, sides, salad bowls, and 22 signature sauces, including Fieri’s special sauce (mayo, ketchup, mustard and pickle juice). The chicken tenders are brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs.

Bobby Flay Andy Kropa/Invision/AP loading...

Bobby Flay

Chef Bobby Flay, who was the first chef to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is known for craving one thing even when he’s working in the kitchens of fine-dining restaurants, and that’s a burger.

In his Food Network Show, “Food Nation,” Flay traveled across the U.S. sampling foods of many cultures. He has combined his favorite dishes and love of the grill to come up with a very unique American cuisine menu.

He has written 16 cookbooks and has won five daytime Emmy awards, too.

Flay has one restaurant in New Jersey, however, Bobby Flay Steak is available at multiple New Jersey locations.

Bobby Flay Burgers (Google Street View/Canva) Bobby'sBurgers (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

Bobby’s Burgers at Harrah’s Atlantic City

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah’s Boulevard, Atlantic City

Here, guests can find classic flavors, as well as burgers with a twist, such as Bobby Blue and Bacon Burger topped with blue cheese sauce and bacon, or the Nacho Burger with hot queso and jalapenos.

Bobby’s fries can be topped with cheese and bacon, or try the sweet potato fries, or buttermilk onion rings to compliment that burger.

Bobby Flay Steak (Bobby Flay logo/Canva) Bobby Flay Steak (Bobby Flay logo/Canva) loading...

Bobby Flay Steak at Wonder

Wonder is a new kind of dining experience where they replicate restaurant-quality dining and make it available for pick-up, delivery or dine-in at one of their locations. Flay is one of the many partners who has worked with Wonder to recreate some of the most popular dishes from his restaurant Bobby Flay Steak.

There are 10 Wonder locations in New Jersey all serving Bobby Flay Steak.

210 South Avenue West, Westfield

221 River Street, Hoboken

219 Morris Avenue, Springfield

80 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park

1 Union Avenue, Cresskill

461 Route 10, Roxbury

1 Teterboro Landing Drive, Teterboro

36 South Street, New Providence

8119 Town Center Way, Livingston

148 Center Grove Road, Randolph

More New Jersey locations, including in Toms River, Cherry Hill, Middletown, Parsippany, and Green Brook, are coming in 2025.

Bon Appetit!

