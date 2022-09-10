This NJ diner is one of the best in the entire country

Diners are unique in so many different ways.

One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.

Lucky for us, New Jersey diners are some of the best in the entire country.

Which diner in New Jersey is one of the best in the entire country?

According to LoveFood, the famous Tops Diner in East Newark, New Jersey, off of Passaic Avenue, is one of the best in the country and the best in New Jersey.

This diner has been around since 1942. People love the menu.

Menu staples include meatloaf, chicken and waffles, fresh seafood platters, and lobster mac ‘n’ cheese.

