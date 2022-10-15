Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list

As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?

Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a minute, as long as we haven’t put them away with our flip-flops and sunscreen. It’s time to celebrate a Jersey Shore beach that just got a really big honor.

One of our beloved beaches was named one of the best beaches on the entire east coast. So which great each is it. Could it be Belmar, Point Pleasant, or Sandy Hook? Is it Seaside, Wildwood, or Long Branch?

Unfortunately for all those amazing beaches, the answer is no, although each and every one of them would fit nicely on this Top 15 list, and every single one of them would deserve it.

But with only 15 slots, just one New Jersey beach made the list. And since we are well known in New Jersey for not being greedy, we’re going to just appreciate the good fortune we have just had bestowed upon us.

The vote of approval was handed out by Town & Country and it was given to one of the most awarded beaches in the history of New Jersey. Congratulations to our beloved Cape May named one of the 15 best beaches on the east coast.

Cape May just keeps getting the honors because it has so much to offer, and it literally has something for everyone. It might just be the perfect beach town.

You can’t miss the amazing downtown shopping, and the beautiful gazebo (especially during the holidays), and then you throw in the beach, the boardwalk, and the Victorian Homes, and you might as well be in a Hallmark movie. Congratulations to Cape May on another awesome honor.

