New Jersey aquariums offer virtual tours while closed

Last week we told you about the Cape May County Zoo offering virtual tours. Now comes word that a couple of New Jersey aquariums are offering virtual resources for bored kids (and their parents).

Adventure Aquarium in Camden has printable activities on their website. They also have some videos posted on their Facebook page.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach has a penguin-cam set up to help you pass the time.

On the other side of the river, the Philadelphia Zoo has a special set up, too. “Philly Zoo at 2” is a Facebook Live series at 2pm every day with behind the scenes looks at the zoo and its animals.

By the way, if you are a big penguin fan, there are a couple of other spots offering live views: The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago has used social media to allow a look inside. The Monterey Bay Aquarium in California also has a dedicated “penguin-cam” that’s available from 1pm to 11pm.

