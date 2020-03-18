Cape May Zoo offering virtual tours while closed for coronavirus
Museums, art galleries, and cultural institutions around the world have made virtual tours available for people stuck inside due to the coronavirus, and now a New Jersey zoo is offering a virtual tour, too.
The Cape May County Zoo announced on its Facebook page that starting today they will be featuring one animal a day. It’s called the CMC Virtual Zoo School and each day, they will feature a short clip of a different animal and challenge you to get involved right from home.
As of right now, the videos will be available through the zoo’s Facebook page but a spokesman for the zoo says they are hoping to post them on the zoo’s website soon. The videos will run at 11:30 each morning from Monday through Friday, so if you have children at home who need a break from the e-learning for school, have them check out some cool animals, and learn something, too!
