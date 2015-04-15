TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey education officials say roughly 1 in 7 high school juniors refused to take a new standardized test that was given last month in most districts.

A student takes the PARCC test A student takes the PARCC test (CBS New York)

The parental refusal rate for the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers for younger students was lower. It was under 5 percent for grades three through eight.

The state Department of Education sent the information in a memo to school officials on Wednesday.

Some parents and teacher groups called for boycotts, saying the test is confusing and takes up too much teaching time, among other objections. Supporters say the results will give parents and educators more detailed information on how well students are learning.