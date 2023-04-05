New Dave & Buster’s to open in Atlantic City, NJ this fall
As soon as it looked like Atlantic City was taking a bit of a dive, more and more entertainment is being built to attract more people and even families.
The newest addition to the city is a Dave and Buster’s that is set to open on October 16.
This Dave and Buster’s will replace Jay-Z’s former sports bar and lounge, 40/40 Club, on Atlantic Avenue in the Tanger Outlets.
Although this isn’t NEW news as it was announced back in January, we now finally have an opening date and the company is seeking a liquor license.
Dave and Buster’s has 3 other locations in New Jersey:
Woodbridge
Wayne
Gloucester (Blackwood area)
But also a few others in the surrounding area like:
Brooklyn
Times Square in NYC
Staten Island
Philadelphia
Dave and Buster’s isn’t the only new entertainment center to join Atlantic City.
The Showboat is expanding its new “family center” with an indoor waterpark called Island Waterpark which is currently being built and is set to open this summer.
