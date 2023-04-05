New Dave & Buster’s to open in Atlantic City, NJ this fall

As soon as it looked like Atlantic City was taking a bit of a dive, more and more entertainment is being built to attract more people and even families.

The newest addition to the city is a Dave and Buster’s that is set to open on October 16.

NJ Dave & Buster's Woodbridge New Jersey Willowbrook Mall NJ has a Dave & Buster's! A grand opening is next week.(Mark Davis/Getty Images for Dave & Buster's) loading...

This Dave and Buster’s will replace Jay-Z’s former sports bar and lounge, 40/40 Club, on Atlantic Avenue in the Tanger Outlets.

Although this isn’t NEW news as it was announced back in January, we now finally have an opening date and the company is seeking a liquor license.

Dave and Buster’s has 3 other locations in New Jersey:

Woodbridge

Wayne

Gloucester (Blackwood area)

But also a few others in the surrounding area like:

Brooklyn

Times Square in NYC

Staten Island

Philadelphia

Dave and Buster’s isn’t the only new entertainment center to join Atlantic City.

The Showboat is expanding its new “family center” with an indoor waterpark called Island Waterpark which is currently being built and is set to open this summer.

ISLAND waterpark Showboat Atlantic City (courtesy Lisa Jackson Communications/Tower Investments) loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.