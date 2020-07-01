New coaster at Great Adventure delayed until 2021

Bad news for roller coaster fans: Six Flags Great Adventure was scheduled to open the “Jersey Devil,” described as the “fastest, tallest, longest, single rail coaster” in the world this summer, but that’s no longer going to happen.

As reported by the Asbury Park Press, the park said in a statement, "Due to the pandemic, most construction projects were delayed or halted all together; For this reason, Six Flags is making plans to debut Jersey Devil Coaster in 2021. We look forward to sharing more construction updates as we complete this record-breaking scream machine."

Some of the stats for the now-delayed ride:

• 3,000-foot single-rail, I-beam track

• 130-foot lift hill

• Speeds up to 58 mph

• A steep 87-degree first drop

• A 180-degree stall

• Zero-gravity roll

The ride would have been the park’s fourteenth coaster, joining stalwarts like Nitro, El Toro, Kingda Ka, the Dark Knight, and the Runaway Mine Train. Other rides include Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, the Joker, Superman, Bizarro, the 4D Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, and the indoor coaster, Skull Mountain.

The theme park, which has already opened its Safari (with restrictions), is scheduled to hold a “preview” for members and season ticket holders on July 3rd with a full opening on the 4th of July with the following conditions:

• Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

• Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

• Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

• Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

• Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

• Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

• Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.