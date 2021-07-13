Murphy making cops’ jobs harder — Again (Opinion)

Mayors in small towns around New Jersey are complaining that their hands are tied buy new rules put in affect by Gov. Murphy. Even the tiny, tony, normally quiet beach town of Avalon is having trouble with rowdy teens.

They've recently had a spate of vandalism and public drinking situations.

It seems the police are powerless to do anything about it because of new rules put into place by the current Legislature and signed into law by Phil Murphy. Police can only issue warnings to juveniles who are loitering, trespassing, or even drinking or smoking weed and not make arrests. The purpose of the lax laws is to avoid putting juveniles into the “prison pipeline.”

What this does is make communities less safe for families visiting and makes the job of police that much harder. So, the answer is to order a curfew under these special circumstances we're in currently.

Now law-abiding citizens can't access the beach or boardwalk after a certain hour due to not only the behavior of a small group of juvenile delinquents.

Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi says, “This unfortunate measure is a direct result of Governor Murphy’s destruction of effective enforcement of laws pertaining to juveniles, and the elimination of certain police powers."

The new law also ties the hands of local police and makes their job that much more difficult.

I've long been a critic of heavy-handed police practices, but this is way out of bounds, counterproductive and will lead to chaos in many towns in New Jersey.

Hopefully, the police unions are the only public unions that might have the sense to not endorse and or vote for this destructive, nonsensical, tyrannical moron come November. But at least he’s not orange and doesn’t post mean tweets, right?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.