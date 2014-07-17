What do you do when your neighbor places a hidden camera in your bedroom and bathroom shower? You play “Trevia” with Steve Trevelise of course!

Mt. Laurel man discusses home invasion Thinkstock loading...

When 'Tom from Mt Laurel' called last night to play, he told Steve that he had been on the news because someone had placed a camera in his home.

It turns out a woman returned home to get the cell phone she forgot only to find the attic door open, and tools laid around her bedroom. Police say further investigation led them just 100 feet away to a neighbor's house, where they arrested a suspect.

When Steve asked Tom if they filmed anything juicy, he replied “Nothing, I’m married”

As if Tom’s day wasn’t bad enough, he even whiffed on the Trevia question as well. In retrospect, I probably should have hooked him up with a prize anyway.