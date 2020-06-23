During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been forced to work from home. About 82% of people who have been working from home want to keep doing so, at least two days a week even after the pandemic ends, according to CreditCards.com. That includes 35% who say they never want to return to the office.

Analyst Ted Rossman said 37% of Northeasterners were the most likely to be working from home due to the pandemic because those states were hit the hardest with the virus.

The survey found that while people like working from home, it's costing them money. Rossman said on average when people work from home, they are spending on average an extra $100 more per month.

The big increases were driven by groceries and utilities. People are eating more at home, running more lights, air conditioners and appliances. Collectively, groceries and utilities led to an average monthly increase of about $300 in spending.

Other expenses, such as restaurants and takeout, gas and public transit, clothes and dry cleaning and child care went down by a combined $100 a month.

In the Northeast, the average person is spending $235 more per month. That's more than double the increase in the Midwest.

Millennials working from home are the biggest spenders, shelling out about $208 a month. Gen Xers and Baby Boomers both had slight decreases in spending while working from home. When people have children in the house, they are spending considerably more than adults with no kids.

The biggest spending increases were among lower income households. Rossman said that was counterintuitive because one would think it would be the households with higher incomes spending the most money.

