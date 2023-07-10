Morgan Wallen swiftly retaliates after fan throws boot onstage

Morgan Wallen found a quick, simple solution to shut down the situation after a fan threw a glittery cowboy boot onstage at him as he was signing autographs at a recent show.

According to a TikTok user who captured the incident on video, the whole thing went down when Wallen was performing the second stop on his two-night St. Louis stand during his One Night at a Time Tour on Friday (July 7.) At one point in the show, he was onstage signing autographs for fans who handed up items like a hat and a poster for him to sign.

But one fan, presumably, was too far away from the front to hand up the boot that they wanted signed -- so they threw it onto the stage, hitting Wallen square in the chest while he was in the middle of signing an autograph for another concert-goer.

The singer didn't miss a beat. He finished signing his autograph, then picked up the cowboy boot and shot an annoyed look in the direction towards the person who had thrown it at him. He then flung the boot as hard as he could -- in the opposite direction from where it came from. Suffice to say, the boot-thrower must have had a tough time tracking down their missing footwear after the show, and they might even have had to go home with one boot on.

"PSA: Don't chuck your boot at Morgan Wallen while he's signing autographs because he's gonna get big mad you're going home without your boot," wrote @kristy_t3 on TikTok, sharing video of the moment.

Wallen's cowboy boot debacle marks the latest in a bizarre string of incidents of artists getting hit with fan-thrown items onstage while performing. Late last month, Kelsea Ballerini had to take a short break mid-set after getting whacked in the face with a friendship bracelet. The dangerous trend extends beyond the country genre: Bebe Rexha had to go to the hospital after being hit onstage with a cellphone, and the man who threw it has been charged with assault. Lil Nas X was hit by a sex toy thrown at him during a show, and Pink paused a set after a fan tossed a bag of her mother's cremated remains onstage.

