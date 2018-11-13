More kids have deadly virus at Wanaque facility: Total up to 34

WANAQUE — Four more children have tested positive for the adenovirus at a pediatric nursing home.

The New Jersey Health Department confirmed the additional cases to NJ.com on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 33 children and one adult, according to the news organization. A total of 10 children have died so far from the virus.

"Because of the long incubation period of adenovirus, new cases were not unexpected," Health Department spokesperson Dawn Thomas told NJ.com.

The facility is being sued by the mother of one child who contracted the virus because, she saidm the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation did not follow proper safety protocols during the outbreak or inform families about the situation.

During a recent inspection of the facility, state health officials reported finding only minor hand-washing concerns, but the lawsuit claims there have been annual safety violations at the facility.

The Adenovirus has also been reported at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility. Officials said the strain found at the Camden County facility is less dangerous than the strain found at Wanaque.

Symptoms of the virus can take up to two weeks to develop and can include sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, pink eye, and bladder inflammation among others.

Previous reporting by Sergio Bichao was used in this report.

