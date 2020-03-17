More dogs found covered in feces and urine, couple charged again

ASBURY PARK — Additional charges were filed Monday against one of the owners of eight pit bulls officials say were found living in filthy outdoors on a Neptune City apartment balcony — after more dogs were found at another location.

Kaniesha Bacon, 30, and Xavier Reed, 29, were charged with cruelty on March 5 after police responded to a complaint of excessive barking and whining at the Brighton Apartments on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City, and found the put bulls in small crates soiled with feces and urine, the Monmouth County SPCA has said.

Three pit bull mixes were found Friday living in similar filth at an abandoned house on Summefield Avenue in Asbury Park belonging to Bacon, according to MCSPCA executive director Ross Licitra. The dogs were locked in separate rooms and on cold, bare floors that were covered in urine and feces, with overgrown nails and intestinal parasites, according to Licitra.

The dogs were taken to the MCSPCA's Eatontown shelter, where they are being treated. The shelter is seeking donations via its Facebook page to help with their care.

Licitra, who is also the chief humane law enforcement officer for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, said Bacon was charged with three counts of failing to provide necessary care: water, vet and living in inhumane conditions.

Licitra said the dogs appear to be being used for breeding purposes.

The eight pit bull dogs and puppies from the first case are still in the care of the shelter as Bacon and Reed will not give up ownership and can only be fostered, according to Liitra. Bacon and Reed are being billed $1,100 a week for the care of the dogs

