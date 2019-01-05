Montclair cops looking for man who offered girl, 11, a ride to school

MONTCLAIR — A sketch was released by police of a man they say approached an 11-year-old girl walking to school on Wednesday morning.

The girl was walking along Alexander Avenue near Squire Hill Road, a residential area near Tuers Park, when the man stopped his light brown SUV and asked if she wanted a ride to school because it was cold.

She declined the offer and the man drove off, police said.

Police did not say whether there was any evidence to indicate whether the driver had ulterior motives. Police set up extra patrols in the area following the incident.

Police said the girl described the man as a Hispanic male in his 30s with a beard.

