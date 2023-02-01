Monmouth County, NJ pizzeria getting attention for unusual slices

When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore.

Pineapple? Don't even think about it.

There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking.

You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia.

Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now nationwide via physical locations and Gold Belly.

They started in New Jersey and have expanded rapidly by demand.

Currently, they are set up in Hoboken, Jersey City, and New Brunswick.

You would think an empire like this would keep the cousins busy.

Think again.

Sal Basille told APP.com:

I didn't want to offer just a sliver of pizza. I wanted to provide a new take on the classic slice and take it to the next level — something truly unique and different.

This is definitely different.

Red Bank recently celebrated the opening of Sally Boy's at 1 Broad Street.

At first, this looks like your regular pie.

It's the slice that has folks buzzing.

When Sal Basile was saying that he didn't want to give people a "sliver" of pizza, he wasn't kidding.

At Sally Boy's the slices are made in a round shape.

They are not mini pies either. These are actual pizza slices.

I'm really looking forward to stopping in and trying a...circle for myself.

This isn't just a pizzeria, by the way.

Sally Boy's offers breakfast items, coffee, dessert, and more.

This isn't it for the pizza cousins.

They are planning on opening a Sally Boy's location in Asbury Park and Atlantic City in the near future.