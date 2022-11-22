Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies

A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court.

Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since died, carried out the armed robberies at businesses in Union County, Mercer County and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in May and June 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lopez entered the stores, showing a handgun and demanding money from clerks working the register.

He then was picked up by a Honda Odyssey driven by Feliciano and they fled with the cash, according to law enforcement.

During one of the robberies in Union County, a shot was fired at passing witnesses.

Feliciano admitted to conspiring to commit eight robberies and helping in three of them, including the robbery where a shot was fired.

In addition to prison, Feliciano also received five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI based at the Newark office with the investigation that led to the sentencing, as well as police in Hamilton Township, Trenton, Rahway and Lawrence Township as well as in PA, Morrisville and Bristol Township.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

