Mike Rowe gives Chromebooks to kids

From the beginning of the coronavirus crisis there were certain school districts that worried about the writing on the wall. Virtual learning was going to happen. And these certain districts didn’t have the technology needed.

In the middle of this pandemic comes a great story from NJ.com about a Newark school principal and a “Dirty Jobs guy.”

Charity Haygood has been busting her butt trying to make the system work fairly fit everyone. When many parents in her district lacked a car to get to the school to pick up Chromebooks the principal of Avon Avenue School set out to deliver them herself, door to door. Anything for her kids. Even with all this love and determination, the school still didn’t have enough laptops for all the students.

Meanwhile Mike Rowe had started a new reality web series called Returning The Favor and worlds collided. With the help of Haygood’s husband she was tricked into appearing on the program under a completely different premise only to find out it was the famous Mike Rowe on the other end of the camera with a nice surprise for her.

He hooked the school up with $25,000 worth of Chromebooks and even arranged 2 months of free internet through Altice USA.

Check out the web episode.

