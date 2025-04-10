🔥 A fire that broke out at a house in NJ also damaged a tire shop

SAYREVILLE — A fire that started in a home quickly spread to an adjacent tire shop in the Middlesex County borough, causing severe damage and shutting down a busy highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers at the Sayreville Police Department received multiple 911 calls just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire at 2071 Route 35 South.

When they arrived, they found a house engulfed in flames. Thick black smoke rose from the scene as the fire quickly spread to the neighboring Mavis Discount Tire facility, collapsing its roof.

Fire departments from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene, including Sayreville, South Amboy, South River, Perth Amboy, and Old Bridge.

Sayreville Fire Chief Rich Masterson tells ABC 7 Eyewitness News that a garbage pile at the house caught fire and spread to the tire, causing the roof to collapse.

No people were inside the house or the tire shop at the time of the blaze, and no injuries have been reported, he said.

However, two cats were rescued from the apartment above Mavis Tire by a firefighter, Masterson told ABC 7.

The roof of Mavis Tire collapsed, and four cars inside the shop were damaged. The roof on the house’s attached garage also collapsed, he said.

Route 35 in both directions was completely closed to traffic in the area as a result, but reopened about four and a half hours later.

The fire remains under investigation.

