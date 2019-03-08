UPDATE: Man jumps to his death from NJ parking garage, police say

TOMS RIVER — A man jumped to his death off the top floor of the the Ocean County Parking Garage, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Richard Hernon, 38, of Toms River was found on the ground outside the four-story garage on Madison Avenue in Toms River around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, who added that Herndon suffered serious head trauma.

Billhimer said he and Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy reviewed video to confirm Herndon's actions.

The Toms River Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and CSI from the Sheriff’s Department all responded to the incident.

The garage, located in the Ocean County government complex, was open on Friday.

Note: The Ocean County Prosector's Office corrected the name of the deceased it released as Richard Hernon.

Vin Ebenau contributed to this report.

