Man dies in overturned pickup near Kingsway Regional High School

WOOLWICH — A man was found dead after his pickup truck overturned in the middle of a field near Kingsway Regional High School on Wednesday morning.

Police told 6ABC Action News that the yellow truck veered off the road and into the field at the intersection of Route 322 and King's Highway about 6 a.m.

Detective Chris Beckett told Action News that an adult man was the only person inside the truck. An unnamed Woolwich officer told CBS Philly that the man was not affiliated with Kingsway Regional.

Woolwich police are the lead law enforcement agency on the case and did not immediately return messages seeking more information Wednesday morning.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5