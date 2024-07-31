Cops say NJ perv followed teens at dog park

🐶 A man was arrested for public lewdness inside a NJ dog park on Tuesday

🐶 Police say the man pleasured himself in front of juveniles

🐶 He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation

MAPLE SHADE — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with lewdness after being caught pleasuring himself in front of juveniles at a dog park in the Burlington County township.

Maple Shade police were sent to the Collins Lane Dog Park, at 57 Collins Lane, on Tuesday, July 30 just before 6:30 p.m.

They were advised that a man, later identified as Brian Miller, 52, of Maple Shade, was standing along a footpath in plain sight of two juveniles in the park.

Police said the man had his pants pulled down exposing his intimate parts and was performing a sex act upon himself. He motioned to one of the juveniles to keep quiet using a hand gesture, police added.

The juveniles tried to leave the area but the man followed them. Uncertain about where to go, the teens returned to the gazebo area and the man started to pleasure himself again.

Police were eventually called and arrested Miller on the scene.

Further investigation revealed Miller had been lingering in the area, engaging in conversation with at least one other juvenile and a woman along the Main Street area earlier in the day.

Miller was charged with lewdness, and endangering the welfare of a child. After his arrest, he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

If anyone else encountered the suspect in the area, please call the Maple Shade Police Department at 856-234-8300.

